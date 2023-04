Frank Ferrante, star of Cabaret ZaZou, joins Steve Dale to talk about the thrilling news for fans of the show. Cabaret ZaZou, playing at the Cambria Hotel, has been extended all the way into August. Listen below to hear some of Frank’s fun show stories and the type of fun you can have in the audience. For tickets, visit cabaretzazou.com.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction