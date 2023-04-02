Brandon Johnson, Cook County Commissioner and mayoral candidate, joins Steve Dale to make one last push for mayor and answer some of Steve’s big questions. Some of those questions cover the abundance of guns in Chicago, mental health, and public transportation. The runoff election takes place on Tuesday, April 4th.
Brandon Johnson answers some big questions before Election Day
by: Julian Saldierna
