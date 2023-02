Robert Bader, author and filmmaker, and Bill Marx, composer and son of Harpo Marx, join Steve Dale to talk to talk about Bill’s life and legacy in the entertainment world with his comedian father. They also talk about Bill’s relationship with his uncle Groucho and with Dick Cavett, much of which is covered in Robert’s new book, Speaking of Harpo which you can buy here.

