Dave Plier, Museum of Broadcast Communications Board Chairman and host on WGN Radio, joins Steve Dale on Steve Dale’s Other World to talk about the ‘Forty for 40’ online auction featuring pet a pet training and consultation session with none other than Steve Dale. The Museum of Broadcast Communications is hosting an online auction and fundraiser commemorating its 40th anniversary with more than 40 unique and inspired experiences curated by local and national television and radio stations, including WGN Radio and NewsNation.

Bids will be accepted between now and through Tuesday, May 16 at charitybuzz.com/mbc or museum.tv. Get your bids in now!