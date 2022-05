Steve Dale is joined by Elizabeth French, mother of late CPD officer Ella French, as she shares stories about her daughter and her love for animals. Steve Dale introduced Elizabeth to Tracy Elliot, President of the Anti Cruelty Society, and as a result Tracy shares that the 28th Annual BARK Walk and Dog Party will be in honor of Ella. Additionally, the Anti Cruelty Society is establishing an Ella French Fund.

To learn more visit www.anticruelty.org.