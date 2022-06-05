President of Animal Wellness Action, Wayne Pacelle, joined Steve Dale to discuss the recent rise in mass shootings in America. They both had a hunch that the shooters from Buffalo and Uvalde might have previously abused animals, and with the confirmation coming from the news that these shooters did abuse animals, both Wayne and Steve delved into ways of preventing further atrocities from happening should these red flags become apparent.
Animal Wellness Action and addressing red flags immediately
by: Andrew Harris
Posted:
Updated:
