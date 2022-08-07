Steve Dale spoke with Dean Daubert, Chief Operations Officer, at Anderson Animal shelter about their recent intake of over 100 beagles due to a recent lab that was discovered and shut down with over 4,000 beagles. Dean shares the overwhelming support they’ve been receiving thus far from the community with people ready to foster and adopt and provides more details about the Anderson Animal Shelter network.

To learn more about the Anderson Animal Shelter or to apply to be a foster, visit www.ahconnects.org