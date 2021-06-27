Alligator Robb Updates Steve on Chance the Snapper

WGN calls Frank “Alligator” Robb in order to discuss what has happened to famed Chicago alligator, Chance the Snapper, since he was rescued from the Humboldt Park lagoon and taken to St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park in St. Augustine, Florida. He informed us that since his rescue, Chance the Snapper has thrived, having grown close to 6 feet long. In addition his nose, which was bent from his time spent in a small enclosure while in Chicago, has been fixed! After updating Steve on Chance the Snapper, Alligator Robb begins telling him about the Environmental Education Awareness Research Support and Services. The EEARSS focuses on the growth of environmental education and programs in the country. The organization also studies crocodilians in order to determine the state of the environment as a whole.
