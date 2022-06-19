Chicago police officers from the Mounted Unit and the 18th District, stand in attention for their former commander, Paul Bauer, after his funeral Mass outside…
Chicago police officers from the Mounted Unit and the 18th District, stand in attention for their former commander, Paul Bauer, after his funeral Mass outside the Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, in Chicago. Bauer, 53, a 31 year veteran of the police department, was fatally shot as he went to assist tactical officers pursuing Shomari Legghette in downtown Chicago Tuesday. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago police officers from the Mounted Unit and the 18th District, stand in attention for their former commander, Paul Bauer, after his funeral Mass outside the Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, in Chicago. Bauer, 53, a 31 year veteran of the police department, was fatally shot as he went to assist tactical officers pursuing Shomari Legghette in downtown Chicago Tuesday. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Steve Dale
Steve Dale, certified animal behavior consultant, is host of two nationally syndicated radio shows–Steve Dale’s Pet World and The Pet Minute–as well as host of Steve Dale’s Pet World, WGN Radio, Chicago. (Click for more.)