Alderman Andre Vazquez, Dr. Karen Daiter, and John Friedmann discuss the conservation of the ash trees in Chicago

Steve Dale is joined in studio by Climate Reality Leader, Dr. Karen Daiter, and Co-Chair of the Save Your Ash Coalition, John Friedmann, and over the phone by 40th Ward Alderman, Andre Vazquez, to discuss the importance of ash trees to the “green infrastructure” of Chicago and the fight to conserve them. They then highlight the benefits that ash trees, and trees in general, provide, such as cleaning the air, enhancing mental health, and enhancing focus, among other things.

To learn more about the Save Your Ash Coalition, visit www.saveyourash.org

To learn more about ash trees and other climate issues, visit www.climaterealitychicago.com