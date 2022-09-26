CEO of the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture Billy Ocasio joins WGN Radio’s Steve Dale to talk about the uneven treatment Puerto Ricans are receiving following Hurricane Fiona. Later, Billy addresses the money that was squandered after the events of the previous hurricane, Hurricane Maria.
Addressing the uneven hurricane relief in Puerto Rico
by: Andrew Harris
Posted:
Updated:
