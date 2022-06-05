Founder of The Amazing Acro-cats, Samantha Martin, joined Steve Dale to discuss their performances happening at The Green House Theatre from now until the 12th of June. She went on to describe what training the Amazing Acro-cats is like, how their performance on the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert went, as well as stressed the importance of bonding with your cats.
Acro-Cats teaches us to bond with our cats
by: Andrew Harris
Posted:
Updated:
Image captured by Steve Dale
