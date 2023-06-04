Derek Berry, Vice President Head of Experiences with Bucket Listers is the brainchild of the new Golden Girls themed pop-up is bringing the culinary world of Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia to life, and yes, there will be cheesecake. Listen in while Derek paints us a picture of what you would experience when you come out to the pop-up. Then, listen in while Derek switches gears and talk about a new Barbie themed café that is now opened in the city and is selling out super fast so, go to bucketlisters.com to book your visit today.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction