8 plays, each 10 minutes long, all taking place in the 80s – What more could you ask for?

Community Theatre is back! The Westchester Civic Theatre group is hosting their 8×10 Theatre Festival after a year of hiatus, but this time with a slight twist….the 80s. Listen in while 80sx10 director and WGN Supervising Producer Ashley Bihun joins Steve Dale to talk about what one can expect if they come out and support community theatre again. To learn more about Westchester Civic Theatre go to westchesterplays.com.

The 80sx10 Festival comes to the Mario Parente Theatre in Villa Park this Friday and Saturday (October 1st and 2nd) with shows at 7pm on both days and a matinee on Saturday at 2:30pm. Tickets are $20 cash only paid at door and proof of vaccination will be required for entry.