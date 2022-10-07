Chicago Democratic mayoral nominee Harold Washington acknowledges a crowd of about 12,000 in Chicago at a political rally where national labor leaders spoke…
Chicago Democratic mayoral nominee Harold Washington acknowledges a crowd of about 12,000 in Chicago at a political rally where national labor leaders spoke in support of Washington, March 28, 1983. Earlier in the day, Washington and former Vice President Walter Mondale were forced to cut short a campaign stop at a Northwest Side church due to hecklers. (AP Photo/Firestone)
Retired WGN Radio news anchor Roger Badesch joins Steve and Johnnie, in for Dave Plier, to discuss the new film Punch 9 for Harold Washington. Purchase tickets and learn more about the film at punch9movie.com.