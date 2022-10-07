WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
Steve King and Johnnie Putman
by: Ben Anderson
Posted: Oct 7, 2022 / 10:22 PM CDT
Updated: Oct 7, 2022 / 09:48 PM CDT
Filling in for Dave Plier, Steve and Johnnie talk with Ted Gordon Smucker about Rewound Radio and the last great race in Top 40 Radio!
