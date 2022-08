Adrienne Bankert, host of Morning in America on NewsNation, joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to recap this week’s biggest stories. This week, Adrienne discusses the story coming from the Texas East Little League in which the batter that was hit in head embraced the pitcher in an inspiring display of sportsmanship.

