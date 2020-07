Charlie Daniels performs “The Devil Went Down To Georgia” at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Country music legend Charlie Daniels has died of a stroke at age 83. We remember him by looking back at his July, 2002 visit with Steve and Johnnie.:

And, as a bonus, here’s a photo of Charlie Daniels with Max Armstrong, the interview mentioned during the segment:

Charlie Daniels being interviewed by Max Armstrong (WGN Radio photo)