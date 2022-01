Kelly connects with public theologian, activist and minister, The Reverend Doctor Jacqui Lewis to talk about her new book, “Fierce Love: A Bold Path to Ferocious Courage and Rule-Breaking Kindness That Can Heal The World.”

“Humans become human because of stories.”

“To be good to others, you must practice being good to yourself.”

“Fierce love causes us to cross boundaries and borders to discover one another.”



