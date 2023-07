Second City Works – Getting To Yes, And

Kelly talks to Babson College professor Rob Cross and returning guest, Karen Dillon of the Harvard Business Review to discuss their new book: “The Microstress Effect: How Little Things Pile Up and Create Big Problems – and What to Do About It.”

“You can’t always control what you’re asked to do, but you can control how you respond.”



“Our brains are hardwired for emotional contagion.”



“Few people find happiness in isolation.”