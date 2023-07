Second City Works – Getting To Yes, And

Kelly sits down with Zeynep Ton, Professor of the Practice in the Operations Management group at MIT Sloan School of Management, to discuss her new book “The Case for Good Jobs: How Great Companies Bring Dignity, Pay, and Meaning to Everyone’s Work.”

“A jockey on an injured horse isn’t going to win just because you doubled his pay.”



“Bad jobs go a long way to creating bad workers.”



“Having multiple jobs makes life stressful.”