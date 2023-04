Kelly sits on the couch with clinical psychologist Yael Schonbrun to talk about her new book “Work, Parent, Thrive: 12 Science-backed Strategies To Ditch Guilt, Manage Overwhelm and Grown Connection (When Everything Feels Like Too Much).”

“Getting hooked on labels can propel you toward your less-than-ideal self – not what most of us are aiming for.”



“While you are a character in your story, you’re also the narrator.”



“Stress isn’t what kills us; our reaction to it does.”