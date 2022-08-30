Kelly sits down with Wendy Smith , the Academic Director of the Women’s Leadership Initiative at the University of Delaware where she is also a Professor of Management, to talk about a new book she co-wrote with Marianne Lewis, “Both/And Thinking: Embracing Creative Tensions to Solve Your Toughest Problems.”

“The greatest trigger for organizational failure is success.”



“The more we think we are in control, the riskier our decision making.”



“To open ourselves to tensions, we must move beyond focusing on our mindsets and thinking to be able to engage our heart. We need to use our emotions as an enabling resource, rather than crippling obstacle.”