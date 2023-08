Second City Works – Getting To Yes, And

Kelly steps out of “Yes, And” mode to talk to University of Houston professor Vanessa Patrick about her new book “The Power of Saying No: The New Science of How to Say No That Puts You in Charge of Your life.”

“There is little upside to saying yes when we want to say no.”

“The way we think about things – our mindset – matters.”

“Face-to-face is thirty-four times more effective in getting you to say yes.”