Kelly reconnects with Tracy Dawson, a Canadian American actor and writer who got her start at The Second City Toronto. Her new book is called “Let Me Be Frank: A Book About Women Who Dressed Like Men To Do S**t They Weren’t Supposed To Do.”

“We all know that history books were written by the people who held the power and the pen – old white dudes.”



“The thing that stands out for me is that only time a woman in the 19th century was entirely safe to be known as an author – a great author – was when she was in fact dead and in the ground and could no longer be accused of boasting.”



“With few exceptions, women have been banned from attending stadium football matches in Iran since 1981.”