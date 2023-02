Kelly connects with former Comedy Central executive Tara Schuster to talk about her powerful book about the work she’s done as an adult to overcome a very rough childhood.

“If you’re not dealing with the thing you know you need to deal with, it’s dealing with you.”

“Time does not heal all wounds; it just gives them wrinkles.”

“If you wait to get inspired to achieve everything you want, you might be waiting a very long time. Just start, there’s magic in motion.”