Second City Works – Getting To Yes, And

Kelly Leonard, Executive Director of Learning & Applied Improvisation at Second City Works, Kelly has a conversation with entrepreneur Surbhi Sarna who has a new book “Without a Doubt: How to Go From Underrated to Unbeatable.”

“Entrepreneurs are people who build their own ladders while also climbing them.”

“Taking care of yourself is a demonstration that you do know your worth.”

“Leaders need to be aware of power dynamics and create environments where a diverse set of people feel safe and respected.”