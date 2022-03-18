Kelly welcomes back Suneel Gupta and Anne Libera to the podcast. They are collaborating on a new class for Northwestern Universities Farley Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation – taking Suneel’s insights from his best-selling book “Backable” and creating bespoke improvisational practices for the students.

“Most new ideas aren’t killed inside conference rooms. They’re killed inside hallways and break rooms.”

“I now know the three words that hold most of us back from the Game of Now: I’m not ready.”

“The opposite of success isn’t failure; it’s boredom.”