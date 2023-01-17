Second City Works – Getting To Yes, And

Kelly introduces us to Scott Witthoft, who is the Co-Director of the Environments Collaborative at the Hasso Plattner Institute of Design (the d.school) at Stanford University. His new book is called “This is A Prototype: The Curious Craft of Exploring New Ideas.”

“Prototyping is a slow art of figuring out by fumbling around; it takes practice to create prototypes that fail well.”

“Turning a question into an experience in order to understand the unknown is huge.”



“Surrendering your work is the first step toward learning from it, making a shift from being a creator of a thing to a curator of an experience.”