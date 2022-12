Kelly connects with happiness entrepreneur Scott Simon to talk about his new book: “Scare Your Soul: 7 Powerful Principles for Harnessing Fear and Living Your Most Courageous Life.“

“I knew full well that scaring myself would mean intentionally seeking out my edges, searching for my discomfort.”

“Harness your fears. Get to know them. Dance with them.”



“Failure is the soil in which our greatest work grows.”