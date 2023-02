Kelly spends Valentine’s Day with Scott Barry Kaufman and Jordyn Feingold to talk about their amazing new book, “Choose Growth: A Workbook for Transcending Trauma, Fear, and Self-Doubt.”

“Aside from the obvious benefits of laughter to bring about a more positive mood, the body’s experience of laughter literally stimulates our vagus nerve to allow calm to wash over the body.”

“Failure is an essential part of growth.”

“Creativity is like a muscle: You use it or lose it.”