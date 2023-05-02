Second City Works – Getting To Yes, And

Kelly Leonard, Executive Director of Learning & Applied Improvisation at Second City Works, welcomes back Sarah Rose Cavanagh to the podcast. Sarah is an associate professor of practice in psychology at Simmons University and the author of “Mind Over Monsters: Supporting Youth Mental Health with Compassionate Challenge.”

“The principal purpose of our brains is to manage the budget of our bodies.”

“No issue has been more ridiculed than safe spaces and trigger warnings.”

“Trust, after all, is the critical part of a trust fall.”