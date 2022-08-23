Kelly connects with Russ Roberts, President of Shalem College in Jerusalem and the John and Jean De Nault Research Fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution. He hosts the award-winning weekly podcast EconTalk and has a new book: “Wild Problems: A Guide to the Decisions that Define Us.”

“Who volunteers for heartache and unease? Human beings.”



“As we get older, we understand that the pain we have endured, especially heartbreak, hasn’t just made us stronger. It has made everything we experience richer and fuller. As we get older, we come to prefer bittersweet chocolate to chocolate that is merely sweet.”



“Start by facing your ignorance. Wild problems are not the kinds of problems with answers and that’s OK. It’s better than OK. It’s glorious.”