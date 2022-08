Second City Works – Getting To Yes, And

Kelly talks to Russ Laraway, whose impressive career led him from the Marine Corps to Wharton to Google and Twitter. They discuss his new book: “When They Win, You Win: Being a Great Manager is Simpler Than You Think.”

“Almost no one applies for a job called leader.”



“Dysfunctional management at the senior level spreads like a pandemic, and now we all know what that’s like.”



“Asking for permission is the greatest risk mitigation strategy ever created for the workplace.”