Kelly chats with author Rob Kozlowski about a movie franchise that is dear to both of them and the subject of Rob’s latest book: “Becoming Nick and Nora: The Thin Man and the Films of William Powell and Myrna Loy.”

“The characters of Nick and Nora Charles remain the standard for married couples in the movies.”

“There is one incontrovertible appeal about Nick and Nora Charles that will never change: they like each other.”

“The problem with most long-lasting film series, and certainly long-lasting TV series, is that at some point the characters are locked into themselves.”