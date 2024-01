Kelly connects with Rajiv Shah, the President of the Rockefeller Foundation and a former government official who oversaw USAID from 2010 to 2015. His new book is called “Big Bets: How Large-Scale Change Really Happens.”

“For centuries, two factors determined an individual’s capacity for solving the world’s problems: divinity and dollars.”

“Money alone doesn’t deliver outcomes.”

“Trying to change a whole system started with changing myself.”