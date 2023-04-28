BONUS PODCASTS: Kelly Leonard, Executive Director of Learning & Applied Improvisation at Second City Works, records a live podcast with beloved actor, writer and producer Rainn Wilson for the Chicago Humanities Festival to talk about his new book “Soul Boom.” This episode was recorded live April 21, 2023 at The Francis Parker School in Chicago, IL.

“One of the principal notions underpinning this book: We are all on a spiritual path.”

“I needed to seek spirituality because I was really frigging unhappy.”

“There will be no SoulBoom without potlucks.”