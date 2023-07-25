Kelly connects across the pond with Neil Mullarkey, who began his comedy career in a duo with Mike Myers, improvised with London’s legendary Comedy Store Players, and applied his knowledge of improvisation to the world of business management training. He has a new book, “In the Moment: Build Your Confidence, Communication and Creativity at Work.”

You can find Neil on Twitter, Instagram and Threads @neilmullarkey. Visit his website and neilmullarkey.com and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/in/neilmullarkey/

“Improv at its heart is about making others look good.”



“Story is the original human software.”



“Almost every conversation you have relies upon improv to some extent.”