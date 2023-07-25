Kelly connects across the pond with Neil Mullarkey, who began his comedy career in a duo with Mike Myers, improvised with London’s legendary Comedy Store Players, and applied his knowledge of improvisation to the world of business management training. He has a new book, “In the Moment: Build Your Confidence, Communication and Creativity at Work.” 

You can find Neil on Twitter, Instagram and Threads @neilmullarkey. Visit his website and neilmullarkey.com and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/in/neilmullarkey/

“Improv at its heart is about making others look good.” 

“Story is the original human software.” 

“Almost every conversation you have relies upon improv to some extent.” 

Second City Works presents "Getting to Yes, And"

Recent Posts

Click for more