Neelu Kaur author of “Be Your Own Cheerleader”

Kelly Leonard, Executive Director of Learning & Applied Improvisation at Second City Works, talks to facilitator, Neuro-Linguistic Programming Executive Coach, and Burnout Management Specialist Neelu Kaur about her new book, “Be Your Own Cheerleader: An Asian and South Asian Woman’s Cultural, Psychological, and Spiritual Guide to Self-Promote at Work.”

“We teach people how we want to be treated.”

“It’s quicker to change the mind with the body than it is with the mind.”

“American parents are perennial cheerleaders for their children in a way that Asian parents often are not.”