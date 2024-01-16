Kelly takes a look at leadership through the lens of history with Moshik Temkin, a professor of history and leadership at Schwarzman College, Tsinghua University and a faculty affiliate at Harvard University’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs. His new book is titled, “Warriors, Rebels & Saints: The Art of Leadership from Machiavelli to Malcom X.”

“Learning from leadership is not just about success. We can learn just as much – sometimes more – from failure.”

“Truly important leaders emerge in times of crisis.”

“Leadership is never created in a vacuum.”