Kelly has a fascinating conversation with scholars Morten Christiansen and Nick Chater to talk about their new book, “The Language Game: How Improvisation Created Language and Changed the World.”

“Actual language is always a matter of improvisation, of finding an effective way to meet the communicative demands of the moment.”



“Language is continually invented in the moment and reinvented each time we play again.”



“What matters for language learning is practice, practice, and more practice.”