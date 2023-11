Kelly talks to best-selling author Morgan Housel whose book “The Psychology of Money” sold over 3 million copies. His new book, “Same as Ever: A Guide to What Never Changes,” is a fascinating look at history’s most powerful lessons.

“Asking what the biggest risks are is like asking what you expect to be surprised about.”

“The world breaks about once every ten years, on average – always has, always will.”

“Mind-sets are harder to repair than buildings and cash flows.”