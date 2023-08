Second City Works – Getting To Yes, And

Kelly reconnects with Second City alum Mike Lukas to talk about his new book, “Finding Your Funny Muscle: How to Create Laughs Like a Pro.”

“A good laugh can feel better than sex on drugs in a rock and roll hot tub.”

“Bottom line, humor isn’t some obscure concept that only the chosen few can master.”

“Shared pain makes us laugh together so we don’t have to cry and scare the children.”