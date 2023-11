Kelly sits down with high-performance psychologist Michael Gervais to talk about his new book “The First Rule of Mastery: Stop Worrying About What People Think of You.”

“The sooner you fundamentally change your relationship with other people’s opinions, the sooner you become free.”

“The idea that we can take a magic pill that makes our fears disappear is seductive but not a reality.”

“Our interdependence is an inexorable fact of life.”