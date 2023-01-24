Kelly plops down on the couch with Michael Alcee, a clinical psychologist and Mental Health Educator at Manhattan School of Music to talk about his book, “Therapeutic Improvisation: How to Stop Winging It and Own It as a Therapist.”

“Improvisation, like good poetry, works on the turn, the pivot that moves something away from seeming chaos and into a surprisingly interesting new place.”



“Therapeutic improvisation, like jazz or comedy improvisation, is a paradoxical enterprise of prepared spontaneity and disciplined freedom.”



“Feelings form the origin story of our creative world.”