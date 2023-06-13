Kelly Leonard, Executive Director of Learning & Applied Improvisation at Second City Works, connects with Marcus Collins, the head of strategy at Wieden+Kennedy and a clinical assistant professor of marketing at The Ross School of Business, University of Michigan, to discuss his new book: “For The Culture: The Power Behind What We Buy, What We Do, And Who We Want To Be.”

“Culture is our everyday life.”

“Trust is key. And where there is trust, love is right around the corner.”

“Nothing is more emotional to us than us.”