Second City Works – Getting To Yes, And

BONUS POD: Kelly Leonard, Executive Director of Learning & Applied Improvisation at Second City Works, talks to Princeton historian Kevin Kruse about his new book “Myth America: Historians Take on The Biggest Legends and Lies About Our Past.”

“American Exceptionalism has a double meaning.”

“Political myths are never far from conspiratorial thinking.”

“Few myths have the staying power and such a stranglehold on the American imagination than that of the Lost Cause.”