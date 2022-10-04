Kelly connects with Kathryn Finney, the Managing Partner of Genius Guild, a $20 million dollar venture fund & studio that invests in amazing Black founders. She is a serial entrepreneur and she’s written a new book: “Build the Damn Thing: How to Start a Successful Business if You’re Not a Rich White Guy.”

“The world of startups is super lazy when it comes to dealing with actual humans.”



“Your idea alone doesn’t define your potential.”



“If customers aren’t willing to pay a premium for your product, then what you’re building isn’t a company, it’s a hobby.”