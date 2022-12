Second City Works – Getting To Yes, And

Kelly sits down with science writer Jessica Nordell to talk about her new book “The End of Bias: A Beginning: The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias.”

“Laws create a floor; people determine the ceiling. In the space between floor and ceiling, the interpersonal moments matter.”

“Having biased associations didn’t mean you were a bad person. It meant you existed in a culture.”

“Our brains love to be right.”