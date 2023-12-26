Kelly talks to Vulture Senior Editor Jesse David Fox who also hosts the “Good One” podcast about his new book, “Comedy Book: How Comedy Conquered Culture – And the Magic That Makes it Work.”

“Comedy only exists when both the comedian and audience are working together to create the state of play.”

“’Funny is funny’ is a phrase you’ll often hear when people are asked to justify their opinions on comedy.”

“Comedians can unite, they can empower, they can restore the psychic energy of those on the front lines of change. If comedy did all that and kept people sane, it would be a lot.”